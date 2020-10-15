The one-week celebration of the Mfantseman MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford, is currently underway.

Mr Quansah Hayford was shot by persons believed to be highway robbers in the early hours of October 9, on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.

The one week celebration which is customary in Akan tradition will be used to announce the date for his burial.

According to reports, former President John Mahama as well as top hierarchy of the party will attend the event.

The event is taking place at School Kesim Park Astro Turf Grounds in Mankessim.

Watch video below: