Wife of late Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford, is inconsolable following the brutal murder of her husband.
Grief-stricken Ophelia Hayford, who is yet to come to terms with the death of the 49-year-old legislator, wept uncontrollably when President Nana Akufo-Addo visited the family in the Central region Monday.
Hundreds of constituents, who trooped to the residents of the killed MP, shed tears to mourn him.
The Leadership of Parliament, including the Speaker, Prof Mike Ocquaye, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, were also there to pay their last respects to their former colleague, who died in October 9, 2020 in a robbery attack.
President Akufo-Addo tasked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure perpetrators are arrested and dealt with.
