The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region is implementing processes to replace the party’s murdered aspirant, Ekow Quansah Hayford ahead of the December 7, general polls.

This falls in line with provisions made by the Electoral Commission of Ghana which states in Section 4 of the Public Elections Regulations 2020, C.I. 127, that: “Where at the close of nominations, but before the election, one of the candidates dies, a further period of 10 days shall be allowed for nominations.”

Confirming the development, the First Vice Chairman of the NPP in the Mfantseman constituency, Yaw Berchie-Nuako said the constituency executive would meet during the week to decide on a nominee.

According to him, the person will then be presented to the national executive for approval before his or her details are presented to the Electoral Commission (EC).

“The constituency executive here are on the grounds and so we know who can win the seat for us,” he added.

The 10 days grace period to present a nominee stem from the fact that Mr. Hayford who was killed during an armed robbery attack, filed his nomination form before the incident.

The incumbent had on Thursday, October 8, 2020 concluded all processes before he was murdered on Friday, October 9, 2020 which was coincidentally the last day for the filing of all forms.