The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed major secrets about the murder of Mfantseman constituency MP, Ekow Quansah, which occurred last Friday.

Mr Agyapong alleged that the death of the MP was an assassination rather than robbery- turned-murder.

Mr Agyapong disclosed this when he visited to commiserate with the family members of the late Mfantseman MP.

The Assin Central MP also alleged that prior to Mr Quansah’s death, a call was made to him and two others to caution them of the danger that awaits them before the general election.

Three hours after the said call, Mr Agyapong alleged the MP was faced with exactly what he was cautioned against.

Mr Agyapong also added that from the scene and the number of cars and people involved, nothing showed the MP was killed by armed robbers.

The New Patriotic Party stalwart, who confessed the information should have been a secret, said he spilled the beans to explain why Ghanaians should not carry the robbery narrative.

According to him, preliminarily investigations conducted by his team indicated that the MP was killed by contract killers and not armed robbers as speculated and called on the people of Mfantseman to remain silent because it pushes the investigation off balance.

He further assured the family of the late MP that his killers will be arrested at all costs.