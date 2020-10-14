Celebrated Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, received a kingly welcome in Kumasi when he travelled with comedian Lil Win for a roadshow.

The show, sponsored by an energy drink company Stonebwoy works as an ambassador for, saw fans of both entertainers flood the streets.

Prior to their roadshow, the pair graced the studios of LUV FM, where their plans were announced, and as expected, fans did not disappoint.

They chanted the names of the performers who were stationed in their open-top cars and distributed drinks.

As the crowd increased, Stonebwoy started performing his hit songs, but fans silenced him with their own loud renditions.

The BHIM president looked on, laughing heartedly as the fans impressed him, and decided on one thing to appreciate them; bless them with money.

Bundles of GHS 1 note were flying in the air as the crowd squabble for their share.

Watch video below: