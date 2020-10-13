Musician-cum-politician, Kwame A Plus, has descended on policemen who mount barriers in the night to solicit funds from commercial and private drivers across the country.

According to him, it doesn’t make sense for police officers to ask for monies from citizens who expect them to protect their lives.

He explained that the rate at which policemen are begging by the roadside is becoming appalling, hence those involved and caught in the act must be sanctioned.

If you have caused that traffic because you are opening car boots and checking for arms etc that is ok.

But to use police uniform to block the road and beg for money for mosquito coil is pure nonsense!!! He said.

MORE:

Read his full speech below:

Ghana police will erect a barrier on the Spintex road, cause traffic from Coca-Cola roundabout to Manet junction only to tell drivers, “Your boys are here ooo.”

And ‘stupid’ questions like, “where are you from?” and “Where are you going to” “Something for the boys?”

While the real robbers will be on our highways killing MPs and civilians.

If you have caused that traffic because you are opening car boots and checking for arms etc that is ok.

But to use police uniform to block the road and beg for money for mosquito coil is pure nonsense!!!

There are so many noble police officers in the service today. Those who don’t respect themselves must be removed.

And those of you who take MoMo, take people to ATM machines to withdraw cash for you – a friend even said a police officer divided his bread into two and took half because he was driving without his licence. Be careful.

I like the police who do snap checks at unsuspecting places. They are doing a great job. Not police who have been at one place for 15 years.

If you erect a barrier on a particular road for 15 years and the same police stand there every other night which criminal will use that road? Won’t the criminals even make friends with the police?

This country nankasa…. I don’t know how we think. And Hey!!! Don’t be there thinking that Kwame A Plus, he is on Facebook talking about police, when we get him he will see.”

Borga you can’t do foko. I’m telling you!!! Go and ask Dr Nyankson. He asked Fianko, the station officer at cyber crime unit to invite me to CID headquarters a month ago, I told Fianko to tell him that me, Kwame A Plus, I said I won’t come!!! It has been over a month.

He has not done anything and he cannot do anything!! I’m not one of those people you can intimidate.

I am not above the law and I won’t be below the law. I know the laws of this country very very well!!

When people talk about the problems in this country instead of solving the problem the criminals who cause the problems target those talking about the problem.

Me diɛ forget it. You lie bad!!! I’m not afraid of you.