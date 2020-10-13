The late lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John and the 17-year-old Junior High School (JHS) boy, Kelvin Odaitei, who locally manufactured a car, are set to be honoured.

The duo are among the 10 high profile personalities slated to receive honorary awards in diverse areas from the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC) at the 11th edition of the Young Professionals Role Model (YPRM).

The award categories cover academia to industry with over 30 coveted awards, earmarked to be handed out to deserving individuals and blue-chip companies.

Nominees for the awards are reigning VGMA artiste of the year, Kuami Eugene and Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MTN Ghana, Kofi Kinaata and KiDi.

Others include Dr Da Costa Aboagye, Director, Health Promotion, Ghana Health Service, Justin Koduah Frimpong, CEO, YEA, Clemento Suarez, DKB, Jacinta, Citi FM’s Umaru Sanda and Adom TV’s Cynthia Tima Yeboah.



The YPRM is a permanent feature on the calendar of YPYC, during which high performing corporate entities and individuals are singled out for the meritorious award.

ALSO READ:



The YPYC President, Andy Osei Okrah, announcing the nominees at an event

in Accra, said the 2020 edition is expanded to cover more sectors in Ghana.

Voting will span from Monday, October 12 to November 2, 2020, to select Gold, Silver and Bronze slots.

Voting will be online via www.votedigital.net OR to Vote dial 9202020#.



The awards will be presented to Awardees during the 11th Transform Summit at

Accra International Conference Centre on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 10:00 am.