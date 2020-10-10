Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has added his voice to the ongoing protest in Nigeria where some celebrities and citizens are demonstrating against the country’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

According to him, he has been following the brutalities happening in Nigeria, adding that it was about time that they attain the freedom and justice they want.

He wrote:

I have been following what’s happening to our people in Nigeria and as someone who believes in freedom and justice, the rise of the streets, I will like to say these things must stop. Police brutality anywhere is a threat to nation building #StopPoliceBrutality #EndSARS.

MORE:

Protests have taken place in several Nigerian cities, with placard-carrying demonstrators marching through the streets and demanding that SARS, a police unit accused of extensive abuse and extortion, be abolished.

On Thursday, protesters in Lagos spent a night outside of a government building. The Lagos House of Assembly later on Friday passed a motion backing calls for SARS to be scrapped. The lawmakers also urged police to ensure the safety of protesters and not harrass them.

