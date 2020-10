The Managing Director (MD) of Ghana Publishing Company (GPC), David Asante has been involved in a ghastly accident.

According to reports, the accident occurred on Saturday, October 10, 2020, on the Walewale-Nalerigu road.

Mr Asante’s car.

Though the cause of the accident is unknown, the car of Mr. Asante who is also the convenor of Let My Vote Count Alliance is damaged beyond repairs.

David Asante is said to have sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Nalerigu.