The Managing Director (MD) of Ghana Publishing Company (GPC), David Asante, has broken his silence after his accident.

Mr Asante on Saturday, October 10, 2020, was involved in a near-fatal accident on the Walewale-Nalerigu road.

The car of Mr Asante, who is also the convenor of ‘Let My Vote Count Alliance’, was damaged beyond repairs as he sustains injuries.

However, taking to his Facebook page, he noted he was recovering steadily, adding that he will resume work soon.

ALSO READ:

“For the prayers, messages, calls and care, I say thank you. This is to let you know that I am fine and recovering steadily from the near-fatal accident that occurred on Saturday. God willing, we shall resume work soon. I am eternally grateful to you!!,” Mr Asante wrote.