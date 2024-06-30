Don’t let Ghana Publishing Company collapse; commit resources to it – Otumfuo

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has urged the government to allocate more resources towards revitalizing the Ghana Publishing Company Limited.

During a meeting with board members at the Manhyia palace, Otumfuo emphasized the crucial role of local publishing industries in preserving cultural heritage and fostering economic growth.

The Ghana Publishing Company Limited, once a thriving entity, has faced years of inactivity due to financial challenges.

Efforts are currently underway to restore its former prominence, with stringent measures being implemented.

Otumfuo called on policymakers to introduce supportive measures aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the publishing company.

He highlighted the importance of strategic investments and initiatives that would enable the company to regain its stature and contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s publishing sector.

“We have left the company to collapse, but we can revive it and I am hopeful you are making progress since you are a limited liability company”.

“This is an important company because it gazettes everything. If the government supports them with deliberate policies and some percentage of government resources, I believe it will help develop the company,” the Asante King said.

