Kenya and the Global Fund have signed a $407,887,067 grant to combat HIV, TB, and malaria.

Previous grants have led to significant achievements, including a drop in malaria prevalence from 8% in 2015 to 6% in 2023 through mass distribution of mosquito nets and prompt treatment measures. The TB program has successfully treated over 85% of 264,856 patients, incorporating innovations like AI-enhanced screening and community-based services.

Speaking during the grant signing in Nairobi, Principal Secretary State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni reiterated government’s commitment to build on the gains through partnerships and community based innovative approaches.

