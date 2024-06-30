The Ghana Police Service has reacted to reports that, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has been sacked.

It described as fake the report claiming the Police chief has been asked to proceed on leave.

“The Inspector-General of Police remains committed to his patriotic duty of leading the Ghana Police Service as per the mandate given by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

We would like to urge the public to disregard this fake news and treat same with the contempt it deserves” the Police statement said.

