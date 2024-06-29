My heart remains broken, as I still haven’t come to terms with your demise. I’m still in shock that my boss, the immaculate ultra-diligent former Spokeswoman and Communications expert to Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang for the 2020 Elections remains in eternity.

As a Communications aide to the Veep’s 2020 Campaign, I had the privilege of reporting directly to her.

She was meticulous, very observant, professional and very disciplined. It was not business as usual for her.

Prof’s 2020 campaign was not your typical combative and sometimes deceptive campaign. It was carefully planned to bring some honesty, integrity and generally a breeze of fresh air to the political landscape; and this was engineered by the late Mawuena Trebarh, sanctioned by her boss.

She modelled this style after the impressive, incorruptible personality of Prof Agyemang.

She, like her colleagues, was convinced our political architecture and culture needed a positive change and some modicum of integrity.

While ensuring that the proper things were done properly, she would pause and listen to you to address individual challenges. It was very difficult to notice she was our boss because there was no barrier between her and her coadjutors. Very approachable. A heroine who did not like to take credit for the excellent job done. Always in the shadows, allowing things to flow.

She was quick to applaud you but will be the first to query and discipline you when you drift. I fondly recall one scorching noon on the Campaign trail, she called me into her car and commended me, advised and urged me on. She extended this love, courtesy and professionalism to all she worked with.

Another intimate encounter was when she shaped beautiful personal concepts and initiatives some of her aides came up with. It meant a lot to us to learn from such a gem of a professional.

It was only months ago I called my late boss to share my good news of making it to the Ghana School of Law. I would call sometimes to check up on her and update her about my progress. She was very excited to hear from me and cheered me on.

Prof’s second coming should have met you, boss!

I have lost a mentor. We have lost a silent heroine among pantheons. We have lost a communications giant.