New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfansteman constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford, has died at age 49.

Reports indicate he was shot on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road around 1:am on his return from a campaign trip.

Confirming the news, the NPP’s First Vice Constituency Chairman, Wofa Yaw, said they were returning from a campaign tour when armed robbers attacked them.

Born December 24, 1970, Mr Quansah happens to be the only child of his mother.

He came into limelight after winning the parliamentary seat in the 2016 general election in the area.

Mr Hayford worked with the Ghana Police service between 1993 to 1998 and served on parliament’s judicial and defence and interior committees.

As an indigene of Mfantseman who emerged as the MP, he was committed to the development of the area and embarked on massive developmental projects in his first term.

His selfless attitude, humility and dedication to his job earned him the love of his constituents who are still leaving in denial following viral reports of his murder.

He was survived by a wife and two children; a boy and a girl.

Meanwhile, his body has been deposited at the University of Cape Coast Medical School morgue with police investigations underway.