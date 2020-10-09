Families and constituents are still in shock over the murder of New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Mfansteman Member of Parliant (MP), Ekow Quansah Hayford.

Adomonline.com has intercepted videos from the constituency showing it was a very emotional and sad moment for the residents.

They broke down in tears and flooded the premises of the Saltpond Hospital when Mr Hayford’s body was being conveyed from the mortuary.

Both young and old people amid tears said prayers for the perpetrators to be arrested and brought to book.

Reports indicated the deceased was shot on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road around 1:am on his return from a campaign trip.

Confirming the news, the NPP first vice constituency chairman, Wofa Yaw, said they were returning from a campaign tour when armed robbers attacked them.

Meanwhile, the police have commenced investigations into the incident.

Watch the video attached above: