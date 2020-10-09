Presidential nominee of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews has said that governments of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have worsened the plight of Ghanaians.

To that end, he said the two parties should be rejected in this year’s elections.

In an interview with Stephen Anti on TV3’s Election Command Center Thursday he said if he wins the polls, his government will reduce taxes drastically to ease the pressure on Ghanaians.

“The NPP and NDC are sucking our own blood in developing the country and that is not good because we have natural resources.

“We will depend on the natural resources that we have in developing the country instead of sucking the people blood,” he said.

He added that his economic strategy for developing the country will be allowing Ghanaians take over the country and drive out foreigners from the country.

This, he says, will be a gradual process.

“My economic strategy is Ghanaians taking over and driving out foreigners from the country”.

“We are going to change everything gradually,” he stated.