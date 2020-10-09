On Friday, Ghanaians received yet another shocking news of the death of Mfantseman legislature, Ekow Quansah Hayford who was allegedly killed on a campaign tour according to reports.

According to reports, the late MP was shot by an unknown armed men with just barely two months to elect our representatives for the next four years as mandated by the 1992 Constitution.

The tragic, shocking and horror demise of the MP, brings sad memories to the demise of their late MP for Abuakwa North, Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu who was stabbed to death at his residence at Shiashie in Accra on 9th February, 2016.

The late MP for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford, was born on Thursday, December 24, 1970, he was expected to celebrate his 50th birthday in December 2020.

The late MP was a member of Parliament’s Judiciary, Defence and Interior Committees. He once served in the Ghana Police Service as a Detective Corporal (D/CPL) between 1993-1998.

His last contribution on the floor as captured by the official Parliament website was on Tuesday, 12th November, 2019 when he asked the Minister for Food and Agriculture on the status of the Mankessim Irrigation project which has been abandoned since 2008.

On Friday, 8th November, 2019 the late legislature also asked the Minister of Health, when the Mfanstiman health center will be upgraded to a Polyclinic Status.

On 26th July, 2018 the MP also asked the Minister of Energy a question on the floor of Parliament on some electrification projects in his constituency “asked the Minister for Energy what plans are in place to extend power supply to the following communities in Mfantseman Constituency: (i) Nameb (ii) Mankesim (iii) Taabosim (iv) Hini”.

The MP was very passionate about the welfare of his people and development in the constituency since he was elected as a member of Parliament in the last 2016 elections.

The late legislature succeeded the for National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, Aquinas Tawiah Quansah.

In the 2016 elections, Hon Ekow Hayford won the election with 26,647 votes representing 46.82%, his man contender James Essuon of the NDC, had 26,021 votes representing 45.55%.

During the just ended NPP primaries, the late MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford had 611 votes while his main contender, Mr James Korsah Brown also pulled 265 votes out of the 36 electoral areas within the Constituency.

Members of Parliament will miss their colleague legislature, especially the Central Regional Caucus of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Members of the Parliamentary Press Corps (PPC) will also miss the late MP despite he was not the type of legislature who always rushed to the press to air his views on challenges confronting his people or ills in the country.

Ghana, Parliament, electorates in Mfantseman and the people of Central Region has lost another hero who had the interest of the people at heart.

Rest In Peace Hon Hayford!