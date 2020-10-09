The Ghana Football Association has released fixtures for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season which is scheduled to kick off the weekend of November 13-16 at match venues across the country.

The upcoming season is expected to run through till the weekend of July 16-18, 2021.

Ashantigold SC, Asante Kotoko SC, Medeama SC will all begin the new season at home whereas Hearts of Oak, Karela FC and Dreams FC will be on the road on Matchday 1 of the season.

Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs FC will welcome neighbours Elmina Sharks with the game between Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak promising to be the “Match of the Week”.

Weekend matches may be played on Fridays, Saturday, Sundays or Monday

Midweek matches may be played on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays.

Matches may be played during mornings, mid-afternoons, or evenings, depending on kick-off times agreed with Television Partners, StarTimes.

There may be double-headers at some match venues.

RAD ALSO

Specific dates, time and for each match fixture would be announced after the Club License Board submits approved venues for the season.

Find fixtures below: