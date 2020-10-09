It has emerged that robbers, who shot Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah, killed him after he said he was an MP.

A witness to the incident – was present in the vehicle the MP was travelling in – told Adom News that, after returning from campaigning in an area in the constituency around 11:pm, they realised the road had been blocked.

According to the witness, the driver of the vehicle, seeing that the road had been blocked, slowed down with the assumption that there had been an accident on that stretch of the road.

After slowing down, the robbers came out from nowhere and attacked the vehicle they were in.

The witness recounted that while the robbery was ongoing, the MP identified himself to the robbers after they questioned who he was.

This allegedly infuriated the robbers who blamed him for the problems the citizenry face in the country.

“When the robbers started engaging the MP, then one of the robbers said, ‘you politicians have made the country very hard to live in. They then brought all of us down and asked us to lie prostrate so we thought they were going to shoot us. But one of them stated that they were not after our lives and questioned why the driver did not stop the car when he was asked to,” he said.

The witness remarked that the robbers shot the wrist of the driver who immediately began to scream, “I’m dying, I’m dying.”

They also shot the MP twice leading to his death.

