The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Mfantseman constituency has suspended its campaign in the following the killing of the Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah.

According to information reaching JoyNews, he was shot on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.

He is believed to have been attacked at about 1:00 am Friday morning by six armed highway robbers.

READ ALSO:

The NDC in a statement, signed by its Constituency Chairman, Fred Budu Hagan, is calling on the Police to do everything in their power to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous crime and let the law deal ruthlessly with them.

Below is the full statement:

We have been awaken with the unpleasant and extremely sad news of the barbaric murder of Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford- MP & NPP PC for Mfantseman by unknown armed robbers according to various media reports as well as eye witness accounts of the Mfantseman Constituency NPP’s 1st Vice Chairman and we write to express our deepest condolences to the family and the NPP.

We write to communicate the decision of the NDC PC for Mfantseman- Odziifo James Essoun to suspend his campaigns in the Constituency until Monday in honour of the death of the sitting NPP MP/PC and strongly calls on the Police to do everything in their power to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime and let the law deal ruthlessly with them.

In expressing our utmost condolences to the good people of Mfantseman, we call on the NPP government of H. E. Nana Akufo Addo to arrest the poor security situation across the Country. We recall how some NDC Regional Executives of Ashanti Region as well as Hon. Mrs Betty Mould Iddrisu were also attacked viciously by armed robbers on their way from campaigns few days ago as well as similar happenings in other parts of the Country.

We call for unity and calm in the Mfantseman Constituency and across the Country and also urge anybody with actionable intelligence to assist the police hierarchy to apprehend these criminals to do so for all of us to safeguard our peace so residents of our Constituency won’t have to live in fear.

Once again, our condolences to the family and the people of the Mfantseman Constituency. We pray and wish that, those behind this barbaric act shall be hunt down and brought to justice as soon as possible.