Residents of Mfantseman constituency have protested over the killing of their Member of Parliament (MP), Ekow Quansah Hayford.

Mr Hayford was shot on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.

However, some angry residents, who spoke to Adom News’ Kofi Adjei on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, believed the MP was not accidentally killed.

They believe the MP was assassinated and not randomly killed by robbers as reported by the media.

They, therefore, invoked curses on those involved and asked that God deals with them wherever they may be hiding.

“We know our MP was not killed by accident. He has done so well for us in this constituency and so we are saddened by the death of Ekow. Those behind the killing will have no peace in this world. May God deal with them too,” the residents cried out.

Watch video above: