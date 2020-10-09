Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana and Head of the Youth Bridge Research Institute, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has mourned the loss of the Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford, who was shot dead on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his way from a campaign trip.

In a heart-wrenching post on Facebook, Dr Gyampo revealed how he was constantly in touch with him.

According to him, he was going to hold a press conference at the end of this month to audit his campaign promises to the people of Mfantseman concerning his achievements in the constituency.

READ ALSO:

The lecturer said he asked the late MP to send him a list of his achievements and he promised emailing them to him.

“I am still waiting for the list. I am shattered. He was my friend!” he cried.

Check out full post: