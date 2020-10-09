It has emerged that the body of murdered New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Mfansteman Member of Parliament (MP), Ekow Quansah Hayford, is being kept at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Medical School morgue.

Municipal Chief Executive of Mfansteman, Kenneth Kelly Asumang, disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday.

Mr Asumang, who was in the company of some Members of Parliament, said they are waiting for the pathologist to conduct an autopsy on the body.

Mr Asumang, recounting memories he has with the late MP, said Mr Hayford was more like a brother to him and could never hurt a fly.

He, therefore, wondered why some people will commit such a heinous act against him.

“Ekow, who is currently at the UCC school morgue, will never hurt a fly and so why would someone kill him like that. We are still in shock and cannot understand. Perpetrators need to be brought to book when caught,” he said.

He also revealed that the late Hayford was the only son of his mother, a situation he described as very disheartening.

