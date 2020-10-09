Sad photos of Mfantseman MP’s car from crime scene

Adomonline.com has intercepted photos of the campaign vehicle of the slain Mfantseman Member of Parliament (MP), Ekow Quansah Hayford, from the crime scene.

The pickup car, which has a photo of Mr Hayford and President Nana Akufo-Addo, has been badly damaged as a result of the gunshots from the robbers.

A closer look inside the vehicle revealed blood splashed all over the seats.

Information gathered indicated that he was attacked at about 1:am on Friday by six armed highway robbers.

The unknown assailants blocked the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim road and accosted the MP and his entourage on their way back from a campaign trail.

Meanwhile, Joy News’ Central regional correspondent, Richard Kwadwo Nyarko, has also reported that the driver is injured and recuperating at the hospital.

Below are the photos:

