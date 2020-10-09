The Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East, Michael Yaw Gyato has broken the ground for the construction of an ultra-modern health centre for the residents of Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The MP is overseeing the construction of a male, female and children’s ward as well as laboratory and pharmacy and other essential departments at the Dambai Health Centre.

Prior to the construction, Dambai served as the only health facility in the municipality, taking care of a population of over 70,000 while extreme cases were referred to the Nkwanta and Worawora hospitals.

According to Mr Gyato, the project when complete will help address the challenges the people are faced with in accessing quality healthcare delivery in the area.

At a short ceremony for sod-cutting, the MP said, the project which is expected to be completed in six months, is being funded through the one million for each constituency allocations.

Meanwhile, Medical officer at the facility, Dr Abigail Quist, described the project as a great relief to the healthcare delivery in the area.

She, however, appealed for accommodation for the medical officers and other staff of the facility for prompt services to patients who will be ushered into the for emergency cases, especially during night time.

Some residents speaking with Obrempongba Kwame Owusu shared their frustration about the absent of hospital facility in the area.

They were happy about the initiative and pleaded with government to remain focus on promise to enable them have access to quality healthcare services.