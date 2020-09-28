The wife of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla, has set heads turning on social media with her latest post.

She has been spotted flaunting her curvaceous body which fans can’t keep calm over.

Making a bold fashion statement, she rocked a baby pink lace gown as she graces the christening of Reverend Obofour’s triplets.

She took to her Instagram page to share the photo for fans to catch a glimpse of her.

Followers, including her husband, Stonebwoy, screamed upon sighting the photo with the latter leaving a rib-cracking comment.

“Wow 🤩 .. Can anyone link me up?” Stonebwoy’s comment read.

Watch the photo below: