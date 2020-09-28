The Kasoa Divisional Police Command has arrested two persons believed to be involved in a clash last week that resulted in the death of a chief at Awutu Kwao Bondze near Kasoa in the Central region.

The Asafohene for the Mponuahene of the Awutu Traditional Council was reportedly shot by a group of land guards over a land dispute.

Brother of the deceased chief, Nana Darko, who confirmed the arrest on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, said the family was informed of the arrest of the two by the police.

He noted that the body of his deceased brother since the clash between him and the land guards has not been found.

READ ALSO:

“My brother’s body has not been found, till now we still don’t know where his body is, we are relying on the police to help us locate his body,” he said.

The land guards, numbering about 10, opened fire on the dead chief and some others who were with him on a land at Awutu Kwao Bondze near Kasoa.

According to sources, the attack occurred when the Asafohene and his team went to the site to pay workers who were constructing a fence wall around the land.

In an interview with Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, one of the workers, Yaw Boabeng, said they were waiting for their payment when they saw the land guards firing at the Asafohene and his team.

According to him, this happened about 20 metres away from the site.

Click on attached audio for more: