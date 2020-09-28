The BBNaija 2020 Lockdown reality show journey recently came to an end after one of the housemates, Laycon, was announced as the winner.

Laycon no doubt started out on the reality show as an underdog as his dramatic entrance into the Big Brother house caused quite a stir on social media.

Interestingly, the young man moved from being bashed online severally to being greatly loved as a number of die-hard fans showed their support for him on social media.

The show of support clearly did not end there as a number of his fans put their money where their mouth was by actually casting votes for the young man.

Laycon was announced winner after he amassed more than 50% of the votes while the first runner up, Dorathy, had just 21% votes.

After the budding rapper was named the winner, a number of people took to social media to celebrate his good fortune including a number of celebrities.

Read some reactions below:

This guy here is a product of Grace. He came to promote his music, he left as a winner! Congratulations Laycon 💡#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/mcTfYcdpQT — Regina Daniels (@ReginaDanieI) September 27, 2020

Congratulations Laycon #BBNaijaFinale ;Viewers can now join the NLC protest. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) September 27, 2020

I can’t believe I’m crying. Congratulations Laycon! pic.twitter.com/qjrjPoxkH0 — Sally Suleiman (@is_salsu) September 27, 2020

Congratulations to Laycon.

More blessings ❤️ — Kemi SmallzZ (@kemismallzz) September 27, 2020