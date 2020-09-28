Just a day after winning the 2020 Lockdown edition of Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija), Laycon has been the goodluck charm of every celebrity.

The latest to tap into his blessing is Ghanaian top-rated artiste, Kwesi Arthur, who has expressed interest in working with the ‘Icon’.

This comes after Laycon disclosed in his final days of the show he is a fan of Ghanaian music and touted Sarkodie and Joey B as ‘baddest’ musicians.

To top his list, the new millionaire said he relates better with Kwesi Arthur’s music and would like to be a part of it.

Nigerians drew the attention of Kwesi Arthur to Laycon’s wish, but no response came from the former’s camp.

However, after Laycon was declared winner yesterday, Kwesi Arthur congratulated him and said “we go give them hot one.”