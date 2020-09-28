Tracy Sarkcess, wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, has earned the praises of Ghanaians after posting a new photo on social media.

In the photos, she appeared to have gained weight after being delivered of their second-born months ago.

She posed for the camera with few attendees after they graced the 2020 Glitz Africa women awards held over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared the photos which saw her dazzle in a black dress.

“Last night at Glitz Women of the Year Honours,” her caption read.

Many followers have trooped into the comment section to praise her on the stunning looks.

Check out photos below: