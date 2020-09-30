Tracy Sarkcess, wife of Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has launched ‘BRAVE’, a project that seeks to empower brilliant young women from deprived communities in Ghana.



The mother of two took to social media to announce that all is set to kickstart the project.

According to her, it has always been her dream to join the conversation on how to help “many young women from deprived communities in our society.”



She highlighted on the fact that “BRAVE” will also “connect, inspire and empower” these young women who are “mostly caught up in a vicious cycle of socio-economic hardships, low practical job skills and least of career opportunities into leadership roles.”



The Executive Lead of BRAVE 2020, Tracy Owusu Addo, also launched the official website where people could find more.