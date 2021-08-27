The vice president for the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Ghana, Henry Boateng, is urging the government to appoint more women on governing boards.

This, he believes, will allow females to make progress in their daily lives.

Mr Boateng made the call at the institution’s all-females Breaking Barrier Conference held on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

He opined that the intelligence of most females has been curtailed and their progress hindered due to societal norms, values, and culture,

The conference sought to educate young females and create a network that will help bring ideas and new strategies women can use to help the country to create development.

It offered patrons the opportunity to be innovative, learn cardboard footprint and road construction, among others.



He, therefore, advised the females who have an interest in working in areas like engineering to work hard.