The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, says chief executives of metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies failed him in the quest to restore Kumasi to its proverbial Garden City status.

The ‘Keep Kumasi Clean and Green’ initiative was aimed at restoring the city to its past glory of environmental cleanliness, including planting of trees.

To show commitment to the course, the Regional Coordinating Council allocated a seed amount of one hundred thousand for the campaign.

The regional minister, however, says the MMDCEs failed to make the project work.

He was speaking at the launch of a renewed project dubbed: Sustainable Cleaning, Greening and Beautification of Ashanti region.

Three years ago, the ‘Keep Kumasi Clean and Green’ project was initiated.

Through the initiative, trees were planted in the medians of roads in Kumasi.

Some successes were made but the project could not achieve overall objectives.

Learning from the previous experience, a renewed project has taken off in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

The project dubbed ‘Sustainable Cleaning, Greening and Beautification of Ashanti Region’ is subject to renewal depending on commitment of both parties.

Funding for the project is yet to be affirmed. But Zoomlion will provide technical and material support for the initiative.

But the regional minister is admonishing MMDCEs to help make the project successful.

General Manager of Zoomlion Ghana, Gloria Anti, says public education will be an important component of the project.

Some MMDCEs pledged their direct involvement, including resource allocation.