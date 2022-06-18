The President of the Institution of Engineering and Technology Ghana, Henry Kwadwo Boateng, has expressed displeasure over the Spatial Planning Department (SPD) at the various assemblies.

According to him, they have rezoned all wetlands as residential areas for people and this has led to the building in authorised places.

His comments come as assemblies are yet to carry out President Akufo-Addo’s directive on the removal of illegal structures in waterways.



Speaking with Adom News, Engr Boateng called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to effect the recent order to remove all illegal structures from waterways.



He stated it is disappointing to note that several weeks after the president’s order, the MMDAs are yet to implement it.



“My few checks have revealed that none of the Assemblies have made any move to implement the order and it is very sad that a whole President of the Republic will go down to give a directive and the MMDAs won’t obey the order,” he said.



He was of the view that the Ministry of Local Government, the Local Government Services and the Regional Coordinating Council must all ensure that the MMDAs implement the order.



He dared that “if any Assembly says they have gone to these areas to even mark the place for demolition, they should come out and tell us.”



Engr. Boateng also added that if the illegal structures are not pulled down, it will be very difficult for the Ministry of Works and Housing to construct the storm drains in their quest to end the flood menace.



He also bemoaned the lack of proper planning in Accra which has led to construction at illegal locations.



“The President should crack the Whip on every MMDCE who is yet to implement his orders. This will put them on their toes,” he said.



He also expressed worry over the indiscriminate dumping of waste in storm drains and waters by some Ghanaians.



“These people who have built-in waterways, the MMDAs know them. You dare not go there if you are an Engineer. You can’t blame them for that. That is why the MMDAs should rather lead that effort and pull those structures down,” he stressed.