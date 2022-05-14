Ghanaians have been charged to report engineers who neglect their duties and those who do inferior work for necessary punishment.

This, according to the President of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Henry Kwadwo Boateng, is to help address the issues surrounding the shoddy works in the country.

The issue of shoddy work by engineers has become an issue of national attention since many projects undertaken are destroyed by rains, thus, questioning the value of money.





It is against this background that the general public is being called upon to report engineers who do shoddy work in the country for necessary action and punishment to be meted out to them.

Inducting 110 news engineers in Accra on Friday, Ing. Kwadwo Boateng charged the newly inducted members to help enhance the image of the institution through professionalism in what they do.

He called on them to be innovative and help address the challenges confronting the country.

The Institution was first registered as the Ghana Institution of Technicians Engineers under the Professional Bodies Registration Decree 1973, (NRCD 143) in 1986 and gazette under Certification Number 23.

It later rebranded into the Institution of Incorporated Engineers in conformity to global trends in the Engineering Profession.

In February 2014, in view of the fast-growing membership, the upgrading skills, and academic qualification, coupled with the challenges to be addressed as a founding Institutional Member of the Engineering Council in Ghana, the Institution again undertook a constitutional review as part of which its name was changed to the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana.