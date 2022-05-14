The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) has commenced training of over 24,000 applicants in the Youth in Innovative Agriculture Programme under Ghana Cares Obaatanpa Programme.

The programme enlisted young people between the ages of 18 and 40 years who are in Agriculture to be trained and funded.

Shortlisted applicants will receive funding and technical services support after they have gone through training and mentoring.

The Ghana CARES (Obaatanpa) programme is an unprecedented, bold and audacious GHȻ100 billion post-COVID programme from the government.

It is being implemented by the Ministry of Finance to stabilise, revitalise and transform Ghana’s economy to create jobs and prosperity for Ghanaians over a three-year period.

The areas covered under this phase of the Youth in Innovative Agriculture Programme include; Vegetable Farming, Maize Farming, Poultry/Livestock, Yam/cassava and Agro-Processing.

This programme is part of government’s efforts toward supporting commercial farming and attracting educated youth into agriculture to help ensure food security and to help close our food import substitution gap.