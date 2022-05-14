Parts of Accra flooded after dawn rains

Following almost four hours of rain, parts of Accra and other urban centres in the Greater Accra Region including Kaneshie and Tema have been flooded.

Also some roads in Kasoa in the Central Region have been obstructed following the rains that began at dawn, Saturday morning.

This comes after the Ghana Meteorological Agency earlier warned of “pockets of rain over Southern Ghana.”

“Breaks of sunshine will be experienced later. Afternoon to evening rains is expected over parts of the middle and northern sectors,” the Agency added.

Already, some Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to share videos of flooded areas after the rain;

Obetsebi Lamptey Roundabout after the rain this morning. Accra



If you are from kasoa to kanashie to Accra, stay at where you are. No way

If you are from kasoa to kanashie to Accra, stay at where you are. No way pic.twitter.com/go9vvTJZQZ — 1RealSly😎 (@sly_tag) May 14, 2022

Since when did they transfer the Volta lake to the Capital City Accra ? with fish mongers waiting for the fishermen