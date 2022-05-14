Ghana Premier League leaders, Asante Kotoko, will give an opportunity to three best players from the 2022 edition of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup to have a trial with the club’s first team.

The Ramadan Cup will return for the 7th edition over the weekend at the Fadama Astro Turf park.

In a post shared on Facebook, organisers of the tournament revealed they have reached an agreement with the Kumasi-based side to allow three best players from the competition to have trials with the club.

“We are delighted to announce an agreement with Asante Kotoko Sporting Club to offer three best young players from the 7th edition this weekend, a trial opportunity with Kotoko’s first team.

Kotoko’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Amponsah said the partnership with the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup is part of the club’s social responsibility.

“Asante Kotoko is a massive, community-based club, and as part of our social responsibilities, and the club’s proud history with the Zongo community, we are excited to offer this opportunity to youngsters from Zongos through the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup, which is also played in honour of our revered grandfather, the National Chief Imam,” said Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah.

The purpose of the Ramadan Cup is to bring Zongo Communities in Ghana together and honour the National Chief Imam.

It is also provides an opportunity for young prospective footballers to showcase their talent in competitive action.