Dave Joy, the husband of gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, says his reaction to the latter’s viral drunk video was to disassociate himself from it.

In the video which has garnered mixed reactions, the musician was spotted with a bottle of red wine and in a somber mood as she professes her undying love for a lover.

Subsequently, a statement from her management, signed by Ernest Okyere, explained the video was old, adding Joyce was expressing private feelings for her husband and was not meant to be made public.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Y’asetenamu, Dave Joy disputed the claims, stating it was for another person and not him.

This he explained was because his wife mentioned one Kwame in the video but it turns out he is called Kwabena, hence it cannot be said the message was for him.

However, he stated he is saddened the video went viral despite the fact that they are going through a divorce and felt sympathy towards his wife for the sake of their children.

Listen to Dave Joy in the audio attached above: