Management of gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, has urged the public to disregard a video of her in a drunk state which has gone viral.

In the video which has garnered mixed reactions, the musician was spotted with a bottle of red wine and in a somber mood as she professes her undying love for an unknown lover.

But according to management, it is an old video which has resurfaced to cast the musician in a bad light.

A statement, signed by Ernest Okyere, indicated the moment in the video was a difficult time for the singer as it was amid her issues with her husband, Dave Joy.

“The video is circulated by unknown persons who want to tarnish the hard earned reputation of a talented and inspirational musician,” the statement bemoaned.

Meanwhile, it said an investigation has been launched into the matter with the culprits to face the law.

Below is the full statement: