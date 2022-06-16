'I'll spend the night on Tema motorway to ensure it's opened to traffic tomorrow’ – Roads Minister

The Roads Minister says he will be spending the night on the Accra-Tema motorway to ensure it is reopened to traffic tomorrow.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta said he cannot enjoy his “comfortable home” at the time his engineers are working tirelessly to complete the repair works on the road.

While inspecting the work on Wednesday, June 15, he was confident that the deadline will be met.

“I will spend the night here with my group, and we plan to open this stretch to traffic at 6 am on Friday. Insha Allah.

“We will do everything possible. In a crisis like this, cost is still material. After that, we will sit down and put together the cost of this project to come out with value for money. We will not unnecessarily overspend money,” he told the media.

His outfit had earlier said it will ensure the Accra-Tema motorway is opened to traffic on Friday, June 17 after it was closed for repair works.

Roads Ministry’s statement

The Ministry in a press statement issued on Tuesday, June 14, said the reopening will be done by 6am.

“The Ghana Highway Authority has been working day and night to reconstruct the deck, applying modern technology of concrete production and use to ensure that the road is opened to traffic by Friday, 17 June 2022 at 6:00 am… Contractors working on the Beach road have been directed to ensure that the dual carriage sections are opened to traffic.

“The motoring public is advised to use alternative roads such as Fertilizer Road, Tsui Bleoo Road, Spintex Road 1, Teshie Link, Adogon Highway, and Burma Camp Roads 1 & 2 and follow directional signs,” portion of the statement said.

The Ministry explained that the ongoing work is necessary to protect lives and property as the bridge on the Lakplakpa river, which was last repaired in 2014, had become defective.

“In 2014, one span of the 2-span bridge was replaced with a steel deck. Presently, the steel deck has failed and defects have occurred in the remaining reinforced concrete slab.”

