Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has added his voice to the ongoing debate on whether there is a need for a National Cathedral to be built in these critical times or not.

President Akufo-Addo, addressing Ghanaians at the Independence parade in March 2017, announced plans to build an interdenominational Christian cathedral as part of Ghana’s 60th-anniversary celebrations.

Five years down the line, the government has been criticised heavily following revelations that nearly GHS 200 million of taxpayers’ money has so far been spent on the National Cathedral project.

This has spiraled from a parliamentary debate to the ordinary citizens sharing their opinions on various social media platforms.

The Finance Minster, Ken Ofori-Atta, has defended that the funding for the cathedral is just a little of the annual expenditure in the bid to build a religious state whilst attaining a key nation transformation component; spirituality.

The opposition, specifically North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has described the Finance Minister and government’s decision as as an unmitigated disaster.

In all of these, artiste Kwesi Arthur has agreed with the Minority, stating in plain words that he does not want a cathedral.

As a Ghanaian, whose tax is included in the project funding, Kwesu Arthur is strongly in opposition.

He joins the tall list of celebrities who believe building a cathedral in the wake of the current economic challenges is not a step in the right direction.

His comment, as expected, has attracted divided opinions. A faction going against him, while majority have applauded him for airing his opinion without any fear or favour.