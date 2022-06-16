The Hohoe High Court has dismissed a petition from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that sought to challenge the 2020 Krachi West Parliamentary election results.

The party’s candidate, Helen Adwoa Ntoso, was the one in whose favour the seat was declared.

After two years of legal battle, the court, presided over by Justice Amarh Aryeetey, on Wednesday dismissed the petition in its entirety.

Madam Ntoso’s lawyer, Edudzi Tamakloe, announced their victory in a Facebook post as he expresses gratitude to the court.