The residents of Kuakua, Matamallam, Bommoden, all farming communities in the Krachi West municipality of the Oti Region are facing a dire situation as they are forced to drink water from a contaminated source due to the lack of clean water.

The only available water source in the community has been polluted by animals and always dried during the dry season.

In a bid to address the water challenges faced by the residents of Kuakua community in, World Vision Ghana has commissioned a mechanised borehole in the area.

The borehole, equipped with modern technology, will provide clean and safe drinking water to the community, ensuring that residents no longer have to travel long distances to fetch water.

Commissioning the borehole, Strategy and Integrated Programe Manager, Joshua Baidoo said the project comes as a relief to the residents of these farming communities, who have been grappling with water scarcity for years.

He noted that, the lack of access to clean water has not only affected their daily lives but has also posed a threat to their health and well-being.

The project which was financed with over €250,000.00 by MeRck Family Foundation would benefit about 5,827 people including children.

A mechanized water system with 10 fetching points was constructed in the Kuakua, Bommoden and Mattamallam, all farming communities

With the new borehole in place, the residents of Kuakua, Bommoden, and Mattamallam can now access clean and safe drinking water right in their community.

This, according to him, will not only improve their quality of life but will also help in reducing waterborne diseases and improving overall health outcomes.

He advised the community members to take proper care of the facilities so that it last to serve it intended purpose.

Speaking at the programme, the Krachi West Municipal Chief Executive… commended the organization on the initiative, adding it would complement efforts by the assembly in increasing access to potable water in the area.

He added that, a water project earmark for the 3 communities would be relocated to another deprived areas due to the intervention by World Vision Ghana.

However, members Krachi West WASH in Communities and Institution Project said the provision of the water systems would contribute to a major transformation of livelihoods in the area since residents would no longer spend long hours in search of water for domestic use.

They acknowledged that incidents of waterborne diseases are now a thing of the past.

