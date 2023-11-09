The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi West Municipal Assembly, Emmanuel Jalulah, has cut-sod for the construction of an ultramodern market and other infrastructure projects to improve businesses and trading in the Municipality.

This is will as part of the Municipality’s five-year development initiative.

Mr. Jalulah in an interview on Adom News following the short ceremony said the project is one of eight projects earmarked for construction this year under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) projects funded by the World Bank and being implemented by the Ministries of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Finance, National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Youth and Sports, and Gendarmerie.

According to him, the project will provide over 200 unskilled labor jobs for the youth in the area while also promoting economic activity within the town.

Mr. Jalulah asked contractors to employ local artisans and also urged the community to provide the essential support for the project’s effective implementation.

The MCE praised President Akufo-Addo for the SOCO projects, emphasizing that they will bring true development to the doorstep of the people.

According to him, all evidence show that the administration is delivering majority of its promises to Ghanaians.