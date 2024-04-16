A man believed to be in his 20s has been apprehended for inflicting cutlass wounds on a 14-year-old boy at Fetentaa in the Berekum West District of the Bono region.

The unfortunate incident occurred last Friday while the victim, Raphael Oteng was working with his sister on their cashew farm.

His sister, Matilda Baafi narrated to Adom News that, the suspect came to the farm to ask them for water.

After granting his request, he began to make love advances towards her which she declined.

The suspect who probably felt his ego had been bruised grabbed Raphael and started struggling with him.

Matilda who was helpless said she rushed to nearby farms to call for help but upon their return, neither her brother nor the suspect were anywhere to be found except for blood stains.

She rushed home and discovered that Raphael has already been found and taken for treatment as he was in a critical condition.

Kwaku Boabeng, the father of the victim, revealed his son had two of his fingers slashed and on Saturday went through surgical sutures at the Berekum Holy Family Hospital.

Confirming the incident, a Unit Committee member, Emmanuel Effah Kwaku said the suspect absconded after the heinous crime but a search was mounted for him immediately the news got to him.

He was subsequently apprehended and handed over to the police.

The suspect has been remanded into police custody and set to return to court on April 30.

