Two brothers have inflicted cutlass wounds on a farmer, Ibrahim Indago, at Atta Ne Atta in the Asante Akyem South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Narrating his ordeal to Adom News correspondent Isaac Amoako, Mr Indago said the two brothers attacked him following a misunderstanding over a goat.

He revealed he was sleeping when the brothers barged into his room and attacked him.

He couldn’t defend himself as they pulled machetes at him and inflicted wounds.

He said that he had an agreement with the father of the suspects to take the goat after working on the latter’s farmland.

The farmer’s sister, Sariya Haruna, said the suspects were arrested but have been granted bail.

The brothers, reacting to the story, claimed the goat in Mr Indago’s possession is for their father.