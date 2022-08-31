A former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan, has asked the party to stop making a fuss about former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s ‘Ahotor project’.

To him, the ‘Ahotor project’, although a donation, seeks to better the lives of party members in all the constituencies across the country.

He told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday that if there is an issue, it is better to be addressed amicably as Dr Duffuor’s project is a good thing for the party.

“This donation is not just a mere project but one that will see massive change in the constituencies because the motive is to ensure that party members are well taken care of. The communication didn’t go down well for some executives and that’s why they think the man has betrayed them.

“In fact, the items are not meant for NPP or other party members but are meant for NDC members and so it is important that we support him and not bash him. Even if there are some issues, we can still talk them over and resolve them amicably,” he said.

His comments were in response to the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s disagreement with Dr Duffuor’s implementation of the ‘Ahotor project’.

According to Mr Nketia, there was an agreement after the launch that NDC would be in charge of the implementation.

However, they have now gathered intelligence that he was going to distribute some equipment in Kumasi without the party’s involvement.

But Mr Gyan is of the firm conviction that Dr Duffuor will not be the one to benefit but the party members as it is not his motive to betray anyone in the party.