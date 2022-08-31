The Students Representative Council (SRC) President of the Ghana School of Law, Wonder Victor Kutor, has announced his admission to the University of North Florida, Jacksonville.

Mr Kutor was among the new graduate students who were taken through orientation for the Fall 2022 term.

He will over a period of two years pursue MA International Affairs.

Mr Kutor announced this in a Facebook post, stating he will, however, be back in Ghana in two weeks.

The return, he explains, is to allow him to complete his internship and also handle transitional issues with regard to the SRC.